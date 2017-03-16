Citizens' protection minister: French authorities say IMF parcel bomb sent from Greece

Greece's Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Toskas told ANT1 television channel on Thursday that French authorities said a parcel bomb that arrived at the Paris offices of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday and left an employee with minor injuries when it exploded, had been sent from Greece.

Toskas said the name of the spokesman for conservative New Democracy, Vassilis Kikilias, who was formerly public order minister, had been cited as the sender on the package, according to French authorities.

Another parcel bomb sent to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Wednesday bore the name of another ND MP, Adonis Georgiadis. That bomb was defused before it could go off.

Early on Thursday, the Greek guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire claimed responsibility for sending the package to Schaeuble's office. There was no immediate claim for the bomb sent to the IMF's Paris offices.