Man arrested in Attica on child porn charges

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Attica on Thursday on charges of peddling child pornography over the internet.

The suspect was traced by police cyber crime units working on information provided by the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The information was then passed on to a prosecutor, who lifted confidentiality restrictions on communication.

The ensuing investigation led authorities to the suspect’s home in the Attica area, where police said they found a large collection of files containing child pornography on his computer hard drive.