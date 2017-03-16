Police dismantle ring that preyed on cabbies

Police said on Thursday they had broken up a gang of robbers that had been targeting taxi drivers in the area of Aghia Varvara in western Athens.

One 28-year-old gang member was arrested on Wednesday while police are seeking another three suspects, aged 19, 33 and 34.

According to reports, the gang had been active over the past three months.

Gang members would get into taxis posing as customers and ask to be driven to Aghia Varvara, where they would threaten drivers with a knife or the use of physical force before making off with money, mobile phones and electronic devices. In many instances, the suspects injured their victims.

Police have so far linked the group to 10 robberies.