ATHEX: Minor growth in stock prices

The euphoria witnessed on other markets in response to the Dutch election results failed to register in Greece on Thursday, as investors remain reserved about the talks between Athens and its creditors, hence the 0.06 percent drop of the banks index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 636.13 points, adding 0.50 percent to Wednesday’s 632.97 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.56 percent to 1,698.68 points.

In total 55 stocks advanced, 40 decreased and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 33.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 35 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia fell 0.34 percent to 67.14 points.