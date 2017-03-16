MULTIMEDIA |

 
Blind demonstrators protest against austerity in Athens

Visually impaired demonstrators march through the streets of the Greek capital during an anti-austerity rally Thursday. Hundreds of people with disabilities took to the streets of Athens to protest ongoing belt-tightening being carried out by the leftist-led government at the behest of the country’s international creditors. Years of cutbacks have slashed state benefits they had traditionally been afforded by the state. Hospital staff and self-employed professionals are among those who have rallied against austerity in Athens this week. [AP]

