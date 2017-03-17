Businessman kidnapped and robbed

Police are searching for three men who robbed a businessman late Thursday in the central district of Patissia. According to reports, the suspects were waiting for the businessman outside his home.

When he arrived they threatened him with a knife and entered his home. After finding nothing to rob, they kidnapped the businessman and drove him in a jeep to his company’s offices in Alimos, southern Athens and violated the safe, snatching an undisclosed amount of money.

They then drove off along with the businessman and two employees that were at the office at the time and dropped them off in Nea Filadelfia in northern Athens.

Police later found the jeep abandoned and burnt nearby.

