Riot police come under firebomb attacks

Riot police units stationed in the central district of Exarchia came under a hail of Molotov cocktaills hurled by self-styled anarchists at midnight on Thursday

The first attack took place on a unit on Tositsa Street when a group of around 30 people hurled firebombs.

Ten minutes later, around 50 people attacked another unit on Harilaou Trikoupi Street, again with Molotov cocktails, and set fire to a parked car on nearby Didotou Street

No one was injured in the attacks. Three people were detained but were later released due to a lack of incriminating evidence.

