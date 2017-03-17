Tsochatzopoulos hospitalized

Former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who is serving a 20-year sentence for money laundering at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison was transferred to the Ippokrateio hospital in Athens on Friday to undergo by-pass surgery next week.

Last month, Tsochatzopoulos’s lawyers had asked for the early release of the 77-year-old, citing health problems and saying that they fear for his life.

The court deemed, however, that the former minister’s continued residence at Korydallos Prison “would not cause irreparable damage” to his health.