Sorras gets eight years

The self-proclaimed “trillionaire” Artemis Sorras, who claims to have enough money to pay off Greece’s entire public debt and that of its citizens, was sentenced Friday, along with his wife, by a court in Patras, western Greece, to eight years in jail on charges of embezzlement.

The pair was convicted in absentia and a warrant for their arrest has been issued. The lawsuit was filed by an individual who claimed that Sorras had conned him to the tune of 50,000 euros.

Sorras is also under investigation for crimes related to his own and his organization’s activities and finances.

He is the founder and leader of a nationalist political organization called Convention of Greeks, which has attracted thousands of fee-paying followers.

