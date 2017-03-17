WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Musicals Tribute | Thessaloniki | March 18

TAGS: Music

The 3@arias ensemble – Marina Vouliyianni on vocals, Irini Mavrou on piano and Calliope Mylaraki on violin – will perform songs from popular musicals by Irving Berlin, Astor Piazzolla, Cole Porter, Kurt Weill, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Claude-Michele Schonberg, at the Teloglion Foundation of Art on Saturday, March 18. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros (7 euros reduced).

Teloglion, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou, tel 2310.991.610, www.teloglion.gr

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 