Musicals Tribute | Thessaloniki | March 18

The 3@arias ensemble – Marina Vouliyianni on vocals, Irini Mavrou on piano and Calliope Mylaraki on violin – will perform songs from popular musicals by Irving Berlin, Astor Piazzolla, Cole Porter, Kurt Weill, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Claude-Michele Schonberg, at the Teloglion Foundation of Art on Saturday, March 18. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros (7 euros reduced).

Teloglion, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou, tel 2310.991.610, www.teloglion.gr