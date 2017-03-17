Bolshoi Live | Athens | March 19

The Athens Concert Hall will be live-streaming the Bolshoi Ballet’s new production, “A Contemporary Evening,” on Sunday, March 19, starting at 5 p.m. The show comprises a triptych of works by three masters of modern and contemporary choreography, Jerome Robbins, Harald Lander and Alexei Ratmansky, to music by Igor Stravinsky, Carl Czerny and Leonid Desyatnikov. Admission costs 15 euros (8 euros reduced).

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.233, www.megaron.gr