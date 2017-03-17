Athens police investigating businessman's kidnapping claims

Police on Friday were investigating claims by a businessman that he was kidnapped on Thursday night.

The unnamed man said he was ambushed by three masked men outside his house in Patissia, forced into a car and driven around before being brought back home after convincing his abductors that he was not carrying any money.

Back at the house, the kidnappers are said to have threatened him with his own gun and doused him with gasoline, but, failing again to get any cash, forced him back into the car.

This time, he said, they went to his Alimos office.

There, they apparently took the guard and another worker hostage, took some 125,000 euros from the company safe and then released the three captives at a remote location off Kifissos Avenue.