David Harvey | Athens | March 20

The Megaron Plus lecture series continues on Monday, March 20, with David Harvey, a distinguished professor of anthropology and geography at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY). The lecture on “Visualizing Capital as Value in Motion” is organized in cooperation with the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities and will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek. The event begins at 7 p.m., with free admission starting at 5.30 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.233, www.megaron.gr