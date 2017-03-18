Convicted embezzler Sorras calls on supporters to rally

Artemis Sorras, the man who claims to have enough money to pay off Greece’s entire public debt and that of its citizens, has called on his supporters to protest outside Parliament if he is arrested following his conviction on Friday for embezzlement.

In a 20-minute video published on YouTube, Sorras claimed that he would never give himself in to authorities and repeatedly called on his supporters to “keep your heads up.” He also claimed that Friday’s court verdict amounted to a judicial coup against him.

Sorras and his wife were convicted in absentia of stealing some 50,000 euros from a business associate.

Sorras is the founder and leader of a nationalist political organization called Convention of Greeks, which has attracted thousands of fee-paying followers. His activities are being investigated.