Truck theft racket in Veria believed to have been active for years

A prosecutor in Veria, northern Greece, has issued criminal charges against five suspected members of a racket that has been stealing and reselling trucks for years.

According to investigators, the racket members took the stolen trucks to a junkyard in the region and either disassembled them for parts or sold them whole on the international black market, generating thousands of euros in profits for the gang.

Officers found parts of stolen vehicles as well as a variety of tools in a warehouse in Imathia also believed to have been used by the racket.