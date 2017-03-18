Rally held in Athens to mark UN Anti-Racism Day

A placard is held up in front of a building in Omonia Square in central Athens on Saturday, as people gathered for an anti-racism rally in the Greek capital. The gathering, organized by the United Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA), was being held on the occasion of the United Nations’ Anti-Racism Day. Similar rallies took place in other European cities on Saturday. The gathering in Athens was followed by a march to Parliament and the offices of the European Commission Representation in Greece. [Stelios Missinas/Eurokinissi]