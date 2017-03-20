Tax inspectors stage anti-austerity protest outside Finance Ministry

Greek tax inspectors staged an anti-austerity protest early on Monday outside the offices of the Finance Ministry on Karageorgiou Servias Street.

Employees were joined by members of the civil servants' union ADEDY in their protest against the government's policies for raising more tax revenue. A banner raised outside the offices read "Stop austerity."

The president of the union of tax inspectors from Athens and the Cyclades, Dimitris Merkos, told Skai television that the government is planning measures targeting the same social groups that have already paid heavy taxes.

