Pianorama | Athens | March 21

German pianist Uwe Matschke will be performing at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, March 21. The evening's program features Nos 1 and 2 from Franz Schubert's Four Impromptus D 899 (Opus 90), as well as the Austrian composer's Fantasie in C major, D760, and Johannes Brahms's Scherzo (Opus 4) and 7 Fantasien (Opus 116). Starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets for the concert, which cost 10-15 euros (4-6 euros reduced), can be purchased at the Concert Hall's website (see below).

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr