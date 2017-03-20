Local authority workers call nationwide work stoppage for Tuesday, seeking back pay
Online
The union representing Greek local authority workers on Monday called a nationwide work stoppage for Tuesday, from the early hours until 1.30 p.m., seeking unpaid wages.
Meanwhile, according to the Athens-Macedonia News Agency members of the union are to gather outside the Labor Ministry in Athens at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, demanding that contract workers get pending back pay.
Some workers claim not to have been paid for the past two months.