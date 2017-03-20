Bailout monitors unlikely to return to Athens after Eurogroup, official says

The chances of representatives of Greece's international creditors returning to Athens after Monday's Eurogroup meeting to resume bailout talks are very slim, a European official told Kathimerini, noting that little progress had been achieved in a series of teleconference calls over the weekend.

First the two sides must agree in principle on basic issues that remain unresolved and that has not happened yet, the official said.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos met with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem ahead of the Eurogroup meeting but neither revealed any details about what the talks entailed.

According to sources, more meetings might be held in Brussels this week but the key sticking point is securing an agreement in principle between Greek and foreign officials on pending issues including the controversial matter of labor market reform.

European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici noted that the procrastination of bailout talks was increasing uncertainty and keeping investors away from Greece. He underlined the need for the International Monetary Fund to join Greece's third bailout.