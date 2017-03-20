Suspect in muggings on elderly linked to six cases

A Nigerian man who was arrested and remanded in custody late last month in Kypseli, central Athens, over a series of violent robberies of elderly people has been linked to at least six incidents, authorities said on Monday.

According to police, the suspect, 32, was especially violent and some of his victims had to be hospitalized.

Five of the incidents occurred in the district of Patissia and another in Kypseli.

The offender, police said, would wait for elderly people to withdraw money from ATMs before following them and mugging them.