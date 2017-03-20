Anarchist group targets power company offices

Members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group entered and caused damage to the offices of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) on Monday in the Athens suburb of Sepolia.

According to reports, the assailants smashed windows, threw paint and damaged a car parked outside.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website later on Monday, the group said it carried out the attack in protest at ADMIE executives being granted salary hikes while thousands of families have been deprived of electricity due to their inability to pay their bills.