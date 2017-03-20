NEWS |

 
NEWS

Correctional officer arrested for supplying prison drug racket

TAGS: Crime

Police anti-narcotics units in Patra, western Greece, have unraveled a network that distributed drugs within the city’s prison and arrested a 48-year-old senior correctional officer.

They also charged nine inmates – seven Albanians and two Greeks.

According to the investigation, the group had been active since September 2016 and its members sold cannabis, cocaine and heroin at a hefty prices, as well as mobile phones.

Police also arrested two other people, aged 21 and 50, who were working on the outside.

The investigation revealed that the 48-year-old supplied the inmates with the drugs, and since September had made a profit of 26,000 euros. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 