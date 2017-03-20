Greek defense minister to meet US counterpart in Washington

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos will meet with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Washington on Thursday or Friday. The meeting comes at a time of renewed military planning by the US in the volatile Eastern Mediterranean region.

Greece has made no secret of the fact it wants to strengthen bilateral military ties, and to modernize its military arsenal with American systems.

Kammenos’s visit will coincide with events in the US organized by the Greek-American community to mark the March 25 national holiday.

As is customary, a special event will also take place at the White House on Friday. It will be the first one under the presidency of Donald Trump.

On Thursday evening, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus – who is of Greek heritage – will host a dinner at Blair House.

It will be attended by Kammenos, Cyprus government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides and prominent Greek Americans.