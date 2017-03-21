NATO has canceled its electronic warfare exercise Ramstein Guard due to disagreements between alliance members Greece and Turkey.

The exercise, which had been due to begin Monday, aimed to combine electronic technologies with Greek air and sea capabilities. But it was called off after Ankara requested on Sunday that the Greek island of Limnos in the northeastern Aegean not be included in the exercise, saying it should be demilitarized as stipulated in the 1923 Lausanne Treaty, which set the modern borders between ther two countries.

Greece rejects Turkey’s claim about the demilitarization of Limnos, citing another treaty, that of Montreux in 1936.

After Turkey’s veto, NATO scrapped Limnos from the exercise, prompting Greece’s withdrawal.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Aegean were fueled again Monday after two Turkish F-16 engaged in a mock dog fight with two Greek Mirage 2000s.