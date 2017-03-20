Eurobank FPS to manage 14-bln-euro portfolio

Eurobank on Monday announced that its licensed loan management subsidiary Eurobank Financial Planning Services (Eurobank FPS) will be managing a 14-billion-euro portfolio, consisting of small business and household debts, from the first months of its operation, “while it also aims to expand to the management of third-party portfolios, investing in best practices both in local and international markets.”

It added that a legal merger of Eurobank FPS with Eurobank Remedial Services SA will follow, as well as the further development of the new company with units and services.