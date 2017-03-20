Greek-led team wraps up work at Jerusalem shrine

A team of scientists and restorers headed by National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) Professor Antonia Moropoulou Monday completed a nine-month project for the reinforcement and restoration of the Tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. The monument, which is among if not the most important in Christendom, will be opened to the public Wednesday. Moropoulou told Reuters Monday that extensive work had been carried out on the masonry of the tomb, and titanium bolts had been inserted into the stone slabs, including that covering the tomb. [Abir Sultan/EPA]