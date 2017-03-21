Signs of a new era

The privatization of Greece’s regional airports is an extremely positive development for the country. Just looking at the terrible state of the airports at major international tourism destinations such as Santorini and Corfu is enough proof of Greece’s need to enter a new, modern phase.

It is also very positive that the government appears to have overcome some of its complexes and internal opposition in regard to the question of privatizations.

The renewal of the airports will signal a new era for Greece, both on a symbolic and practical level.