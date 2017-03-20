Fresh increase in registered unemployed

The number of people registered as unemployed at Greece’s Manpower Organization (OAED) rose by about 6,000 in February to almost 1.1 million at the end of the month, a dramatic rate which is expected to continue until at least the end of 2017. This trend corresponds with the rise seen in the quarterly jobless rate late last year.

The sum of OAED-registered unemployed who are seeking work amounted to 936,110 people, with more than half of them (503,431 people or 53.78 percent) having been registered for at least 12 months. There is a significant difference between men and women, as they break down into 576,491 women (61.58 percent) and 359,619 men (38.42 percent).

Another 159,756 people were registered who are not seeking work, of whom 32,897 or 20.59 percent had been on the register for at least a year.

The number of unemployment benefit recipients came to 178,105 people last month, of whom 73,205 (41.1 percent) were seasonal workers in the tourism industry.