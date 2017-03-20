Suspicious parcels destined for EU countries found

Authorities Monday seized eight parcels – suspected of being booby-trapped – that were found at a post office sorting center in Kryoneri, northern Attica, and destined for various multinational companies and individuals in European Union countries.

The intended targets included Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, according to sources.



The incident is being investigated by counterterrorism authorities.



Last week parcel bombs were posted from Greece to the International Monetary Fund’s headquarters in Paris and to the German Finance Ministry.