School cleaners to strike over low pay

School cleaners in Greece are to walk off the job on Friday, March 31, to protest the low salaries they receive and lack of job security, the Federation of Private Sector Employees (OIYE) announced on Tuesday.

According to OIYE, school teachers receive no more than 300 euros per month irrespective of the hours they work.

The union said protesting workers would hold a rally in Klafthmonos Square opposite the offices of the Interior Ministry in central Athens on the morning of the 24-hour strike.