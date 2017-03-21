NEWS |

 
Police seize illegal fireworks in Attica raid

Police said on Tuesday they had confiscated more than 74,000 firecrackers and other fireworks following a raid on a large textiles manufacturer in Attica.

Officers, who carried out the raid following a tip-off from police in Patra, arrested the suspected owner of the business.

The illegal use of firecrackers during Easter celebrations is a common occurrence in Greece and police inspections are conducted ever year in a bid to stamp out the tradition due to safety concerns.

Orthodox Easter falls on April 16 this year.

