Two 19-year-olds will stand trial for opening fire at a police car last week in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police are also looking for a third suspect, while a 46-year-old man was arrested on charges of perjury.

All suspects implicated in the case are Roma.

The incident occurred on March 14 when the suspects opened fire at the police vehicle during a car chase.