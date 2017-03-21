Greek gov't eyes community service for road offenders

In a bid to curb irresponsible behavior on Greek roads, the government is considering the introduction of compulsory community service for those who cause serious accidents, Deputy Transport Minister Nikos Mavraganis said on Tuesday.

In comments made during a seminar on road safety in Athens, Mavraganis said offenders would be obliged to carry out their community service at hospitals or health centers so that they grasp the repercussions of their actions.

Curbing the number of accidents on Greek roads requires a “holistic approach” ranging from education on road safety in schools to more effective penalties, the deputy transport minister said.