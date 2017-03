Greece has been ranked 87th out of 155 countries listed in the United Nations annual World Happiness Report.

According to the report, which factors in income, life expectancy, social support, and levels of generosity, freedom and trust, Greece, the Central African Republic and Venezuela experienced the biggest happiness drops in the period stretching from 2014 to 2016.

Norway was the happiest country in 2017, followed by fellow Scandinavians Denmark and Iceland.