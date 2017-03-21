Greece and Israel have renewed their military cooperation pact for 2017, which will include an expansion of joint exercises and actions.

An important element of the deal, signed on Monday in Athens by the director of the National Defense General Staff’s International Relations Directorate, Brigadier General Miltiadis Gryllakis, and Brigadier General Erez David Maisel of the Israeli Defense Forces, is the cooperation between the two countries’ air forces.

Two important exercises are planned to begin in coming days; Noble Dina 17 in the eastern Mediterranean, and Iniohos 17 over western Greece.