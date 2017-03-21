Partially sunken ship towed out of Piraeus port

The Panagia tis Tinou passenger ship is towed out of Piraeus port Tuesday, on its way to a demolition yard in neighboring Turkey. The ship, confiscated by the Seafarers’ Pension Fund (NAT) from its owners due to debts, had been stranded, and partially sunk, since last April when it started to take in water and was listing 40 degrees to starboard. Even though port authorities were keen to remove the ship from the port, efforts were bogged down by red tape, and salvage work only began in earnest three months ago. [Eurokinissi]