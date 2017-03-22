ND will not back new economic measures, senior official says

New Democracy will not back further austerity, a senior conservative official said Wednesday, one day after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested Greece’s political opposition needed to endorse measures after 2019, when the next Greek elections are scheduled to take place.

“We shall not whitewash the government’s mistakes,” ND vice president Costis Hatzidakis told Skai television on Wednesday, adding that the forthcoming austerity measures are the result of failed government policies and “bear the signature” of coalition partners SYRIZA and Independent Greeks (ANEL).

In comments made Tuesday, Schaeuble said that some kind of commitment would be required from Greece’s political opposition so that the legislation of the post-2019 measures “will have substance, irrespective of the elections and their outcome.”