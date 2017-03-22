Tzanakopoulos: Lenders also responsible for bailout review progress

Responsibility for concluding Greece’s bailout review does not just lie with Athens, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos has said adding that lenders must respect the memorandum of understanding signed with the country.

Speaking at a press briefing Wednesday, Tzanakopoulos said that Athens was looking for a comprehensive deal with creditors in April.

Asked about Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s comments about southern debt-ridden nations that have sought outside help to emerge from financial crisis, Tzanakopoulos said that the Dutch finance minister was adopting stereotypes that accentuate the North/South divide.

Such remarks “don’t help at this time,” he said.