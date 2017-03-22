Francophone Festival | Athens & Thessaloniki | March 23-29

The Francophone Film Festival returns to Athens and Thessaloniki for an 18th year, featuring movies from three continents. The annual event gets under way on Thursday, March 23, at the Pavlos Zannas theater in Thessaloniki, with the Greek premiere of “Dalida,” a French biographical drama about the life of singer and actress Dalida, which was written, directed and co-produced by Lisa Azuelos and starring Sveva Alviti. In Athens, films will be screened at the French Institute amphitheater (31 Sina, Kolonaki) as well as the Danaos (109 Kifissias) and Astor (28 Stadiou) cinemas. Featuring a number of masterclasses, performances and side events, the festival runs through Wednesday, March 29. Tickets cost 6 euros. For more information, visit www.ifa.gr and www.festivalfilmfrancophone.gr.