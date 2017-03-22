Athens event on good practices in Cyprus

The Greek chapter of Cyprus’s ruling Democratic Rally (DISY) party and Greek conservative party New Democracy will hold a public event in Athens on Thursday on economic developments in Cyprus and Greece, titled “Good Practices in Cyprus and the Exit from the Bailout Mechanism.”

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will take place at the premises of the Union of Cypriots in Greece (3 Kekropos, Plaka).

Speakers include Cyprus Cabinet Secretary Theodosis Tsiolas, the vice president of New Democracy, Costis Hatzidakis, and the head of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Vassilis Korkidis.