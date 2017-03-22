Rouvikonas anti-establishment group attacks another office

Fifteen members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group entered the office of a company that collects apartment building maintenance fees in central Athens and caused damage, authorities said on Wednesday.

The group threw flyers around the office on Psarron Street in Omonia before leaving the premises.

In an online post later in the day, the group said it carried out the attack because a six-member family’s home had been confiscated due to a 3,870-euro debt to the company.