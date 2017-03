The Athens metro will have been extended to Piraeus, Aghia Varvara, Korydallos and Nikaia by 2019, Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis said on Wednesday during a visit to the Maniatika area of Piraeus where the tunnel boring machine extending the metro’s route is to start excavating.

The machine is to dig a 7.6-kilometer extension to Line 3 from Aghia Marina station to the port of Piraeus.