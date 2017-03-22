A female member of Turkish terrorist group DHKP-C, wanted in connection with a bomb attack at the US Embassy in Ankara in February 2013, has been arrested in the Netherlands, according to reports on Wednesday.

Seher Demir Sen was reportedly in Greece in the period between 2010 and 2011, and left the country for Western Europe in early 2012, a year before a 30-year-old member of the far-left group detonated explosives at the embassy, killing himself and a security guard.

In April 2014, the US placed a 3-million-dollar bounty on her head, as well as on two of her accessories, who are still at large.

Media reports said Turkey is preparing to send Dutch authorities a request for her extradition.