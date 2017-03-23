Dangerous experiments

Demands by certain parties for the Greek opposition to back the new measures required by creditors are irresponsible and dangerous.

For starters, the governing party was never asked to do such a thing when it was in the opposition. Secondly, many of the measures being implemented or still on the table represent a blight on the private sector. SYRIZA doesn’t care about that and some of the institutions don’t either as long as the numbers add up at the end of the day.



The opposition stepped up in 2015 when the country was on the brink of Grexit by backing measures it opposed. It would be ludicrous to expect it to do so again.

Last but not least, this demand is like punishing political forces that have time and again proved their commitment to the European Union. There must be some limit to the cynicism of those who see Greece as an experiment in progress.