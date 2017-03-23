Made in Britain | Athens | March 24

Collective art space Television Control Center is screening Alan Clarke's seminal 1982 television play “Made in Britain,” about the descent into violence of a teenage skinhead named Trevor (played by Tim Roth). The screening will take place on Friday, March 24, starting at 9 p.m., and will be followed by a DJ set with Raggedy Man of The You And What Army Faction. Admission costs 3 euros.

Television Control Center, 91A Kyprou & Sikinou, Kypseli, tel 213.004.0496