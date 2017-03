The Italian Institute presents “Three Small Stories from Florence,” an exhibition by photographer Sergio Garbari in which he takes a novel approach to the masterpieces of art and architecture in the famed Italian city. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Italian Institute, 47 Patission, tel 210.524.2646, www.iicatene.esteri.gr