Greek-Canadian singer-songwriter Katerine Duska, whose soulful pop melodies are inspired by classic R&B and soul, is appearing at Gazarte on Friday, March 24, with selections from her latest album, “One in a Million,” along with older songs. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 5 euros in advance (from www.viva.gr) and 8 euros at the door on the night.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr