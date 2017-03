Vasilis Vasilatos, a versatile local percussionist who blends classic European jazz with traditional tunes from Greece and the Balkans to produce a contemporary, underground sound, is performing at the Aliko venue in downtown Athens on Friday, March 24. He is joined by an eight-member band and Alexandros Iliakis on vocals. Admission costs 5 euros and the show starts at 10.30 p.m.

Aliko, 16 Aghiou Dimitriou, Psyrri, tel 210.325.3272, www.aliko-cafe.gr