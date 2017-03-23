Bill Frisell | Athens | March 25

Hailed as one of the best jazz guitarists to emerge since the 1980s, Baltimore-born composer, musician and arranger Bill Frisell is coming to Athens on Saturday, March 25, to perform for one night at Gazarte. The concert will include older numbers as well as works from his new album, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” in which the artist pays tribute to film scores from Bernard Herrmann, Ennio Morricone, Nina Rota, David Raksin and Elmer Bernstein. The show starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 25-45 euros in advance (www.viva.gr) and 28-48 euros at the door on the night.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr